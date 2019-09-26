Image copyright Cardiff council Image caption Colum Road will reopen by the end of Friday, Cardiff council said

A Cardiff city centre road has shut after a small sinkhole appeared.

Cardiff council initially thought a sewer had collapsed on Colum Road, between the North Road and Park Place junctions.

But following inspection by the council and Welsh Water, the one-metre gap was found to be a void in the road - or sinkhole.

The council said repair work was taking place on Thursday and Friday to ensure the road can reopen before the weekend.