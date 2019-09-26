Wales

Cardiff Colum Road shuts as workers repair sinkhole

  • 26 September 2019
The sink hole Image copyright Cardiff council
Image caption Colum Road will reopen by the end of Friday, Cardiff council said

A Cardiff city centre road has shut after a small sinkhole appeared.

Cardiff council initially thought a sewer had collapsed on Colum Road, between the North Road and Park Place junctions.

But following inspection by the council and Welsh Water, the one-metre gap was found to be a void in the road - or sinkhole.

The council said repair work was taking place on Thursday and Friday to ensure the road can reopen before the weekend.

Image copyright Cardiff council
Image caption Cardiff council said the sinkhole was small and workers were repairing the road

