Image copyright Met Office Image caption All 22 local authorities in Wales are covered

Heavy rain could hit all parts of Wales on Saturday night and Sunday morning with flooding likely in places, the Met Office said.

A yellow be prepared warning covers all 22 local authority areas.

Flooding of some homes and businesses is likely as well as longer journey times from spray and water on roads.

Heavy, persistent rain is predicted across Wales on Saturday evening, with 20 to 30mm of rain set to fall in many parts.

The warning also says there could be power and bus and train travel disruption, with it in place from 18:00 BST Saturday until 19:00 Sunday.