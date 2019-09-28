Image copyright Siop Ellis Spar Image caption Customers can bring the bottles back to be washed and refilled

A shop on Anglesey has taken steps to tackle the problem of plastic waste by installing a milk machine for customers to fill bottles themselves.

Paul Ellis, who runs Siop Ellis Spar in Llangefni with his partner Leonie Gaulton, said the idea has proved "incredibly popular".

Shoppers can buy glass bottles or bring their own containers and fill up from the 14 litre (24 pint) tank in store.

Mr Ellis said he hopes the scheme can make a "big difference".

He added that just a week after launching, the container of locally-sourced, semi-skimmed milk is being emptied between two and three times per day.

"Like all great ideas it was my missus's," he said.

"It's been really, really busy. We've had people getting in touch from Canada, Ireland and Sweden [to find out more].

"It's not a revolutionary idea but it's a start."

Customers can also take items such as crisp packets, sweet wrappers and toothbrushes to the shop to get them recycled.

"It makes a big difference I think," Mr Ellis said of his environmental activities.

"We don't need everybody to make a massive change, it just needs a lot of people to make a small change."