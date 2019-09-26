Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Justin Day is understood to have work for contractors Mii Engineering, of Bedwas, Caerphilly

A contractor who died in a machine accident at Tata's Port Talbot steelworks has been named locally.

Justin Day, 44, from Swansea was killed on Wednesday in what South Wales Police described as "an isolated incident".

An air ambulance and hazardous area response team attended reports of a worker needing urgent medical attention at about 14:00 BST.

Tata Steel Europe has said its thoughts were with the contractor's family and a full investigation had been launched.

Mr Day is understood to have worked for contractors Mii Engineering, of Bedwas, Caerphilly.

In a separate incident, another worker received minor injuries at the steelworks on the same day.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said paramedics attended but did not take the man to hospital.

He is understood to have received a cut to the head and sought further medical help himself.