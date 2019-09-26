Image caption Shops, bars and restaurants say their doorways and fire exits are being blocked

Shops, bars and restaurants in Cardiff city centre say they are being blighted by people's anti-social behaviour "under the pretence of being homeless".

They want action, claiming staff are verbally abused when trying to open premises and keep fire exits clear.

South Wales Police said officers were supporting homeless people to find help while tackling anti-social behaviour.

The head of a hostel called for understanding of rough sleepers who were "not doing this out of choice".

A petition has been signed by a total of 86 bars, restaurants, coffee shops, bookmakers and fast food joints based in or around St Mary Street.

In a letter, they say staff and owners "frequently arrive to work to find people sleeping or passed out in their doorway only to receive verbal abuse from them when they are asked to move".

They claim more individuals arrive during the day, blocking fire exits and leaving doorways "in a very messy state, often with human excrement, litter and drug paraphernalia".

"The individuals in question use the guise of being homeless and continually beg for money from members of the public, thus distracting from the genuine plight of homeless people in our community," the letter adds.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Dwayne Campbell: "It makes us look like we're all the same"

Dwayne Campbell, who has been homeless for a couple of months on the streets of Cardiff, said not all rough sleepers should be judged the same way.

"I do get what the businesses are saying," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"There are a lot of people off their faces smoking Spice. It makes it look like we're all the same.

"I go in Ladbrokes and we all know each other - I get on with all the staff and they know I'm not like that."

Richard Edwards, chief executive of The Huggard homeless centre in Cardiff, appealed for understanding for rough sleepers.

"People are not doing this out of choice. They are compelled to do it," he said.

"They have often experienced complex trauma in their lives and what they need is help and support."

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said city centre officers were referring homeless people to support organisations while dealing with the situation.

"We are aware of concerns about alcohol and drug-related anti-social behaviour within the city centre, particularly on St Mary Street," she said.

"Such behaviour can prove intimidating, unpleasant and unwelcoming to those visiting or working in the area.

"Robustly tackling these issues remains a daily priority for the city centre policing team and there has been a 31% reduction in incidents of anti-social behaviour."