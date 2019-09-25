Image caption Emergency services are at the scene

One person has died in a machine accident at Tata's Port Talbot steelworks, BBC Wales understands.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene, with the Welsh Ambulance Service saying a person needed urgent medical attention following the incident at about 14:00 BST on Wednesday.

South Wales Police described it as "an isolated incident" and said there was no threat to the wider public.

A hazardous area response team was also sent along with an emergency ambulance.

Tata Steel Europe confirmed there had been an incident and said a full investigation has been launched.