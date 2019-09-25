Image copyright Google Image caption The A48 at Castleton

A woman died when she was struck by a car on the A48 between Newport and Cardiff.

The woman was knocked over at about 13:45 BST on Tuesday, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured. An investigation into the crash is continuing.

The A48 Newport Road was closed between Marshfield Road and Coalpit Lane at Castleton for several hours. Police have appealed for information.