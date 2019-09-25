Woman dies in collision on A48 at Castleton
- 25 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman died when she was struck by a car on the A48 between Newport and Cardiff.
The woman was knocked over at about 13:45 BST on Tuesday, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car was uninjured. An investigation into the crash is continuing.
The A48 Newport Road was closed between Marshfield Road and Coalpit Lane at Castleton for several hours. Police have appealed for information.