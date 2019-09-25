Image copyright IAWP Image caption The officers have been recognised for their bravery at an event for female police officers in Alaska

A PC who saved dozens from a fire and a community support officer who swam into a river to try to save a toddler have been recognised for bravery.

PCSO Caryl Griffiths swam into the River Teifi to try to save two-year-old Kiara Moore after the car she was in rolled into the water.

PC Jessica Hanley helped the evacuation of the Belgrave House Hotel in Aberystwyth in July 2018.

The International Association of Women Police has recognised both for bravery.

'Heroism'

PCSO Griffiths, a rural crime team officer in Ceredigion, was sent to the search for a car in Cardigan after it was reported stolen - with Kiara inside - in March 2018.

When aerial search teams spotted a car in the water, she swam out to it with no safety equipment or buoyancy aid.

Despite being swept away by the current, she was able to reach the car and, with the help of PC Nick Allen, was able to open it and get the toddler to ambulance staff.

Kiara was flown to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where she was pronounced dead.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kiara Moore died when the car she was in rolled into the River Teifi

She said: "I am very honoured and privileged to receive this award in recognition of my actions and the work I do.

"I would like to thank my family and friends, colleagues in Ceredigion, and the community for their support.

"Most importantly I continue to think of Kiara's family who sadly lost their little girl."

'Overwhelmed and privileged'

PC Jessica Hanley, who also works in Ceredigion, was also honoured for her work in evacuating the Belgrave House Hotel in Aberystwyth.

The hotel was burnt down by Damion Harris, of Llanbadarn Fawr near Aberystwyth, who was jailed for 16 years for arson, inflicting grievous bodily harm and the the manslaughter of guest Juozas Tunaitis, 48.

The fire began at about 02:25 BST on 25 July 2018 and PC Hanley was one of the first officers on the scene.

She was able to help several people out of the hotel before the first fire crews arrived, and assisted in rescuing 59 people from the building.

She also helped a colleague who had become disorientated by the high volume of smoke and was able to alert another colleague to the danger of a collapsing floor.

She said: "I am totally overwhelmed and privileged to accept the award and I want to dedicate the award to my fellow team members who were with me on the night of the incident."

The International Association of Women Police recognised both for their bravery at an event in Anchorage in Alaska.

Its president, Deborah Friedl, said: "Without our annual recognition programme many phenomenal women and men would go unrecognised for their efforts".