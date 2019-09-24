Image copyright Powys County Council Image caption Martin Weale (left) and Stephen Hayes (right) have quit while Myfanwy Alexander faces a vote of no confidence

Powys County Council has been rocked by the resignation of two members of the cabinet, amid rows over a third member who faces a vote of no confidence.

Independent councillors Martin Weale, responsible for economy and planning, and adult services portfolio holder Stephen Hayes have stood down.

Council leader Rosemarie Harris has been urged to sack Independent Myfanwy Alexander from education following a scathing report by school inspectors.

Ms Harries has refused to sack her.

Education watchdog Estyn said many secondary schools were weak and the council was failing to tackle budget deficits and surplus places.

It prompted the calling of a special meeting of the council on Wednesday to consider a Liberal Democrat/Green group motion that the authority has no confidence in Ms Alexander to lead the education department.

In a statement confirming the cabinet resignations, Ms Harris, who leads an Independent/Conservative coalition, said: "I thank Martin and Stephen for their work and wish them well for the future.

"Their resignations gives me an opportunity to review cabinet portfolio responsibilities as part of a business case to ensure we have the right balance for the council's operating structure.

"I will make a further announcement within a few days."

Ms Harris confirmed she was considering adding two more cabinet members, one from the Independent group and one from the Tories.

It has been suggested to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that responsibilities could be reorganised with Ms Alexander remaining in cabinet.

A source told the LDRS: "Myfanwy is being very stubborn, and is refusing to go.

"The Independent group are also taking this vote of no confidence as a personal attack on them and don't want to be seen as giving in by having Myfanwy moved.

"This could see the coalition broken apart."

Councillors Weale and Hayes were unavailable for comment.