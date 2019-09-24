Image copyright Rogers Jones & Co Image caption This is the second version painted by Vosper

One of the most famous images in Welsh art is up for sale.

Salem, by Sydney Curnow Vosper, depicts a Welsh lady entering Capel Salem in Gwynedd.

Copies of the painting have hung in countless Welsh homes after it was given away as a print by a soap manufacturer.

Auctioneers hope it will sell for up to £60,000 when it is offered for sale next month.

The image shows Sian Owen in a shawl, which some say contains an image of the devil in its folds.

Painted in 1909, Mrs Owen is seen arriving late for a service at Capel Salem, Cefn Cymerau in Gwynedd.

It was one of two versions of the image painted by Vosper.

The first was sold to William Hesketh Lever who used the image for a promotional competition by his Sunlight soap brand.

That 1908 version belongs to the Lady Lever Art Gallery in Port Sunlight, Wirral.

The marketing stunt led to homes across Wales acquiring copies of the image.

This second version of the painting, which has minor differences to the first, was painted for the artist's brother-in-law, Frank James.

Image copyright Rogers Jones & Co Image caption The devil is in the detail? The artist always denied that the devil's face, highlighted here, had been depicted in the fold of the shawl

Mr James was a Merthyr Tydfil solicitor and was disappointed to have missed out on the original painting.

The Salem painting depicts a Sunday morning at the small Baptist chapel in Cefn Cymerau, Llanbedr and centres on Sian Owen of Ty'n y Fawnog.

But the artist denied the devil's face had been depicted in the fold of the shawl - although this did not stop it becoming the painting's main talking point over the years.

'In our psyche'

Auctioneer Ben Rogers Jones said there was "no more an iconic image" in Welsh art.

He said: "If you think of iconic English paintings you may come up with the Hay Wain. Well, this is Wales's Hay Wain, it is that important.

"The image is so known to us. Even if people don't know who it was by, or the history of it, they still know that image from nain and taid's house, and the prints that were everywhere.

"It is in our psyche. In all my years selling Welsh art this is the most iconic image I've ever offered at auction."

The lot has an estimated value of £40,000 to £60,000.

Mr Rogers Jones said he hoped the image would stay in Wales.

"I do personally hope that it stays in Wales because the other one is in England, and it would be amazing for it to stay here."

Image copyright Gwynedd Museum and Art Gallery Image caption This is a print of the first version of the painting

It has previously been displayed at the National Museum in Cardiff, and the artist has connections with Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil.

Mr Rogers Jones said he hoped a public museum or gallery would purchase the work.

"I would sincerely hope that happens, that's my personal hope. It is a public auction but let's hope this one stays in Wales."

The work will be offered for sale on 19 October at the Welsh sale by Rogers Jones & Co in Cardiff.