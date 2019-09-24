Image copyright Google Image caption The A48 at Castleton

Part of a main road between Cardiff and Newport has been shut in both directions after a car hit a person.

The crash happened shortly before 13.40 BST on the A48 Newport Road between Marshfield Road in Castleton and Coalpit Lane.

Traffic is queuing in both directions around the stretch of closed road.

An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Gwent Police warned drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The condition of the pedestrian has not been released.