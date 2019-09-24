Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The monument to Admiral Rodney "could fall down"

A group is attempting to raise funds to save a damaged 230-year-old landmark near the border between Wales and England.

Cracks have appeared in Rodney's Pillar, which stands at 54ft (16.5m) tall and overlooks the village of Criggion in Powys.

The lightning conductor has also been stolen and locals are concerned it could be vulnerable in a storm.

It is thought the work to repair the pillar will cost about £160,000.

Image copyright Hulton Archive Image caption Adm Rodney fought in America and the Caribbean in the late 18th Century

A feasibility study, carried out by local community councils, said the pillar could collapse within two years without the necessary repairs.

Lucy Roberts, a county councillor for the Llandrinio ward, said: "The pillar is a really important part of the area and it's important that we do what we can to preserve it.

"We've been told that within two years the pillar could significantly deteriorate - so it really is quite urgent. And perhaps most urgent is the lack of a lightning conductor.

"It's 1,200ft (365m) here [in altitude] and the pillar raised the height even further and makes it more susceptible to damage."

A group of trustees has been formed and begun the application of applying for charity status.

Image copyright Hulton Archive Image caption The Battle of Saintes in 1782 was one of Adm Rodney's most famous victories

Who was Adm Rodney?

The Grade II listed monument was erected in 1782 to pay tribute to Adm George Brydges Rodney, who led campaigns in the American War of Independence and in the Caribbean against the French.

Adm Rodney was from Surrey, but Bill Lee, from the group of trustees, said Admiral Rodney took oak from the Breidden forest to build his ships.

The monument lies less than 1.4 miles (2.2km) from Shropshire and provides views of Cader Idris in Snowdonia.