Image copyright PA Image caption Vale of Glamorgan council has allocated £236m over the next 30 years towards the development of new council homes

Vale of Glamorgan council bosses are looking to buy back former council houses to boost social housing stocks.

It will also look at buying run-down empty properties and new houses to meet an estimated demand for an extra 576 affordable houses every year.

A report said the need was fuelled by the increasing reluctance of private landlords to take tenants on benefits.

Officers say many former tenants who took advantage of their "right to buy" council houses want to sell them back.

The Labour-led cabinet backed the idea, which officers said had not previously been pursued due to a lack of policy guidance and an approval process.

The policy includes redeveloping the council's existing housing stock, buying new-build homes and working with developers to secure council properties on new housing sites.

The report said the council would also be looking to take on "problematic" empty homes which have "blighted" communities.

The council's Housing Business Plan has allocated £236m over the next 30 years towards the development of new council homes, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Margaret Wilkinson, cabinet member for housing, told her colleagues: "Housing need is very important in the Vale of Glamorgan. We have a long waiting list."

A council scrutiny committee will examine the idea before a final decision is made.