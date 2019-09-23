Image copyright Google Image caption The council says it is not obliged to fund school crossing patrols

Double yellow lines can help protect pupils in Holyhead after school crossing patrols were axed, an Anglesey county councillor has claimed.

Shaun Redmond warned youngsters were having to "weave in between parked cars on an almost blind bend" near Ysgol Cybi and Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi.

He wants yellow lines on the junction of New Park and South Stack Roads.

The council said a safety review would examine concerns, but claimed school crossing patrols were not obligatory.

Mr Redmond told the Local Democracy Reporting Service local people were still waiting for traffic restrictions promised by the county's highways department.

"It's been a double whammy really, as now with the loss of the school crossing attendant I fear that it's become incredibly dangerous," he said.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Councillor Shaun Redmond claims pupils are having to "weave in between" parked cars

The councillor pointed to a recent incident outside a school in Llangefni where a child was hit by a car at home time.

"It concerns me that something similar could happen here, or indeed, at any other school on Anglesey following the loss of these staff.

"I'm sure if you asked the ratepayers of Anglesey if they'd prefer to pay for lollipop men or women or councillors' pensions, the answer would be quite apparent."

A spokesman for Anglesey council said it had had to gradually scrap its school crossing patrols due to "severe" funding cuts in the highways budget.

However, he added that the council was preparing a funding bid to the Welsh Government to help schools which had lost their patrols "make infrastructure improvements and realise their own travel plans".

"Our Education Service is undertaking a review of safety outside schools, and its findings could also form part of this funding bid," the spokesman said.