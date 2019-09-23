Richard Andrews: Murder arrest over body found by Neath River
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found on the bank of the River Neath.
The remains of Richard Andrews, from Melyn, Neath, was found on 29 September 2018 after he was last seen alive the previous September.
A 48-year-old man from Neath is being held in police custody.
Mr Andrews, who was known by his nickname "Monkey", had been described by police as a vulnerable individual who could have been taken advantage of.