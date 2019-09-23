Image caption Empty: Thomas Cook's check-in is closed on Monday at Cardiff Airport

Thousands of Thomas Cook holidaymakers from Wales have been caught up in the collapse of the travel company.

Cardiff Airport estimates nearly 6,000 passengers have travelled on flights with the package holiday operator in the last couple of weeks.

Arrangements are being put in place to fly those affected home, in what is being described as biggest ever peacetime repatriation.

In Wales, 28 high street travel shops have also closed.

"We've had about 5,800 passengers depart with Thomas Cook from the airport over the last couple of weeks," said Deb Bowen Rees, Cardiff Airport's chief executive.

"Between now and the end of the season in the end of November, we had about 120 flights scheduled to depart and that would impact about 24,000 customers."

The airport boss said airline operators in particular had been facing "volatile times".

"Fuel prices, currency, the uncertainty of Brexit - all that kind of thing - are impacting on airlines," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An operation is now underway to bring up to 150,000 Thomas Cook passengers back to the UK

The airport has warned those booked onto Thomas Cook flights from Cardiff "not to travel" to the airport, and seek advice from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which has been co-ordinating the UK response to the travel firm's collapse.

The airport said flights operated by TUI and Vueling Airlines were continuing as normal.

"We would like to reassure customers that we will do our utmost to support in the repatriation efforts, and we will continue to work closely with the Civil Aviation Authority to facilitate arrangements for any customers affected by this news," added Ms Bowen Rees.

The travel firm's collapse came after last minute negotiations to save the 178-year-old company failed.

An estimated 150,000 holidaymakers from the UK are thought to be abroad with Thomas Cook flights and hotels.

The tour operator's failure puts 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide, including 9,000 in the UK.

The government has chartered 45 jets to bring customers home and they will fly 64 routes on Monday, in an undertaking dubbed Operation Matterhorn. The size of the fleet will make it temporarily the UK's fifth-largest airline.

Operators including easyJet and Virgin have supplied some aircraft, with jets coming from as far afield as Malaysia.

Customers can visit the CAA's special Thomas Cook website. Those scheduled to return to the UK within the next 48 hours or who are having problems with their accommodation or need special assistance can ring 0300 303 2800 in the UK or +44 1753 330 330 from abroad.