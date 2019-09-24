Image copyright Hilary Nisbet Image caption Chris Duffield died suddenly while teaching in China

A family is waiting for answers after a 27-year-old teacher died in China.

Chris Duffield, who studied astrophysics at Cardiff University and then taught in Caerphilly, had a brief vomiting bug but had been discharged from hospital and was feeling better.

His body was found on 13 September, and it is not known why his condition suddenly deteriorated.

His best friend Hilary Nisbet has raised more than £12,000 to fly him home and towards his funeral costs.

"We knew he was ill, he had a really weird sickness and was vomiting and fluey," she said.

Image copyright Hilary Nisbet Image caption Hilary Nisbet said her best friend Chris was a "lovely, kind, friendly guy"

"He went to get treatment in the hospital there a couple of weeks after becoming sick and he was released with medication. He was telling his family that he was feeling better that week, but then passed away on the Friday, it's still a bit of a mystery."

His family has had trouble finding out the next steps because of a public holiday in China, combined with the time difference which means the British and Chinese embassies' opening hours only coincide for about 90 minutes each day.

If the Chinese government decides not to perform a post-mortem examination to find out why Chris died, they will be able to begin making arrangements.

But if the examination is scheduled, the process will take much longer and the family is not able to fly to China until they know.

"Until we get him home, it's hard to fully process things," Hilary said, adding the UK and Chinese governments have been doing everything they can.

"There is so much to arrange and things have been really slow because of the situation."

A Foreign & Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: "We are supporting a family following the tragic death of a British man in China, and are in contact with the local authorities."

After surpassing the fundraising target of £10,000, Chris' family has been looking into sending his ashes into space - as he was always fascinated by space and said he would go if he won the lottery.

Image copyright Hilary Nisbet Image caption Hilary said Chris was known for his sense of humour

They are also planning to hold an annual memorial rugby match, as Chris used to play the sport.

Chris, from Cardiff, previously taught science and maths in Caerphilly schools before moving to Chongqing to teach in March - following his dreams to travel, Hilary said.

"He was really enjoying it," she said.

"His students were passing their exams, he was really happy and doing a great job out there, his teaching company out there is gutted about what happened - he had a lot of friends."

'One of the best'

Hilary, 26, added she had been touched by how many people had donated towards Chris' family's costs.

"The main thing I'm hearing is how kind, how funny he was, and how much he went out of his way to help other people.

"If anyone was feeling down or going through mental health issues, he would always be there to support them and be that person everyone needs.

"He was funny, clumsy and silly, everyone would have a good laugh with him about that.

"He was just a really lovely, kind, friendly guy - one of the best. It's really sad.

"He made the world a better place."