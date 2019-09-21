Motorist airlifted to hospital after Brecon Beacons crash
21 September 2019
A motorist was airlifted to hospital after a crash in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday morning.
The crash happened on the A479 between Talgarth and Cwmdu, in Powys, with the Welsh Ambulance Service called at 10:45 BST.
A spokesman said two ambulances and an air ambulance were sent following the one-vehicle crash.
The motorist was taken to Morriston Hospital, Swansea, by air and their condition is unknown.