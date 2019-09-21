Girl, 12, put in car in Deeside was not crime, say police
- 21 September 2019
Police investigating reports of a young girl being placed into a car have found no crime was committed.
A worried member of the public called North Wales Police on Friday afternoon after witnessing the incident on Mancot Lane, Deeside.
The girl was described as being 11 or 12 years-old and was placed in a silver or grey car.
At the time, a force spokesman said it could have been "completely innocent".