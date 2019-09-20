Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was seen being put in a car on Mancot Lane in Deeside

The way a young girl was put in a car has sparked concern and prompted a police investigation.

A worried member of the public called North Wales Police after witnessing the incident on Mancot Lane in Deeside, Flintshire at about 15:55 BST on Friday.

The force said it could be "completely innocent" but they "must investigate".

The girl is described as being 11 or 12-years-old and was placed in a silver or grey car.

Det Insp Tim Evans said: "This could have been completely innocent whereby a parent is possibly dealing with an unruly child, however due to the nature of the report made to us we must investigate what happened.

"This was a well-intentioned report from a member of the public reporting concern for the safety of the young girl."

The girl had mousey blonde hair which was tied in a ponytail and was wearing maroon coloured school uniform, a black skirt and red top knee high socks.

The man involved is described as being in his 40s with grey hair.

Det Insp Evans added: "I stress that no missing person reports have been received to date which may give rise to wider concerns, however officers are engaged in inquiries following the report and we are keen to ascertain the identity of the female to ensure her welfare."

Anybody in the area at the time is asked to contact police.