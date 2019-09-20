Image caption Police said there is no threat to the community

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of making threats towards a school.

The teenager was arrested on Thursday after concerns were raised by parents and pupils at Archbishop McGrath Catholic High School in Bridgend.

He has now been released as South Wales Police investigates.

Det Insp Simon Morgan said officers were satisfied there was no ongoing risk to staff or pupils at the school, or to the wider community.

He said: "I would like to reassure the local community that we have taken the matter - and the concerns raised - seriously, and extensive enquiries have been carried out."

Investigations about what happened leading up to the incident being reported are now taking place.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police directly and refrain from fuelling speculation on social media," Det Insp Morgan added.