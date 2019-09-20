Image copyright Caerphilly Council Image caption David Poole had been Labour leader of Caerphilly since May 2017

A council leader has stepped down after referring himself to the public services ombudsman for Wales.

Caerphilly council said a matter involving David Poole had been brought to its attention "that requires further investigation".

The Labour councillor for Pengam will now also be referred to the local authority's own standards committee.

A statement said Mr Poole, leader since May 2017, was standing down "to allow appropriate enquiries to take place".

"We are unable to add anything further at this stage," the statement continued.