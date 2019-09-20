Image copyright Joe Fergus Image caption Joe Fergus said he wanted to turn "a negative into a positive"

A couple responded to a protest outside a production of The Rocky Horror Show by posing for a kiss.

The moment between Joe Fergus, 24, from Mold in Flintshire, and Robert Brookes, 21, from Nottingham, was captured outside Chester's Storyhouse theatre on Tuesday.

It was shared on Facebook by Chester Pride and before long the couple were being approached by newspapers.

Mr Fergus said it was about "turning a negative into a positive".

Protesters holding banners had gathered outside the musical, which celebrates LGBT culture and sexual liberation.

"When we arrived there were a lot of people outside the theatre arguing a lot with the protesters," he said.

"The problem is you're never going to get anywhere arguing with them.

"I said to Rob 'wouldn't it be great if we didn't acknowledge them and had a kiss in front of them' and he said 'that's great'."

He said the moment they started kissing a crowd that had gathered erupted into applause.

"We were quite proud when we did it, that's why we put the photo up," he said.

Responding to the attention the photo has prompted, he said: "We can't quite believe it. We're lucky to have families who are so loving. My mum keeps saying she's my manager."