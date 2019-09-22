Image copyright Geograph/Richard Hoare Image caption The Gresford disaster memorial bears the names of the 266 victims

A service of remembrance marking 85 years since a mining disaster which killed 266 men is to be held on Sunday.

The Gresford pit explosion near Wrexham on 22 September 1934 left more than 200 widows and hundreds of children fatherless.

The annual service will take place at the memorial in Pandy at 11:00 BST.

The Friends of Gresford Colliery Disaster said that local school children would be among those taking part in the event.

The group's chair, Alan Jones, said that miners "gave their lives and health to the industry".

"Today's school children should be made aware of their proud heritage," he added.

Image copyright Wrexham Heritage Services Image caption Three rescue workers died after going into the pit to look for survivors

The Friends committee includes representatives of relatives, ex-mineworkers and the North Wales Miners' Association Trust.

Almost every village in the Wrexham area lost a family member or close friend, the group added.

It said only six miners escaped from the fires, and the bodies of 253 men were never recovered.

"We owe it to all those who lost their lives that they should never be forgotten," said Mr Jones.