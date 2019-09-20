Image copyright Google Image caption One lane was closed on the A483 Wrexham Road northbound leading to long delays

Motorists were advised to "find alternative routes" following a two vehicle collision on the northbound A483 Wrexham Road on Friday morning.

One lane was closed leading to long queues following the crash at about 06:35 BST close to Pulford.

The incident was between the B5102 at Rossett, Wrexham and the A55 Posthouse roundabout in Chester.

Police used social media to appeal to drivers to "use alternative routes this morning if possible".

Both vehicles have now been recovered and the road has fully reopened.

Traffic monitors reported the route was back to normal by 09:00.