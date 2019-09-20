Image copyright South Wales Police RPU Image caption The crash happened near SA1 in Swansea in the early hours of Friday morning

One of the main routes out of Swansea has reopened after a Marks and Spencer lorry crashed through the central reservation and a hedge.

Fabian Way was blocked near SA1 between the city centre and Port Tennant Road while the HGV was towed away following the crash at about 06:30 BST on Friday.

A man, believed to be the driver of the lorry, was taken to hospital.

Queues stretched all the way through Swansea to Oystermouth Road after the crash but the road is now open.

Fabian Way is the main route in and out of Swansea to the the east and the M4.