Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Strong southwesterly winds of up to 65mph are expected in north Wales on Friday evening

Commuters and motorists have been warned that strong winds could cause travel disruption in north Wales.

The Met Office said drivers should expect delays and bus and train services would be affected by the yellow "be aware" warning on Friday.

Residents in Denbighshire, Gwynedd and Conwy have also been told to prepare for "some short-term loss of power" until 22:00 GMT.

Forecasters said south-westerly winds of up to 65mph were expected.

Drivers using the A55 road between Holyhead and Chester could be affected.