Image caption The 299MW open cycle gas turbine plant could open in 2022

Plans for a £90m rapid response gas-fired power station to supply 150,000 homes have been approved.

The plant will be built on land at Abergellli Farm, near Felindre, Swansea, by Abergelli Power Limited.

Drax, which owns the firm, said the 299MW open cycle gas turbine power station could open in 2022.

It is expected to go from cold to full load in under 20 minutes which will allow it to respond quickly to support the National Grid, it added.

The station is expected to run up to an average of 1,500 hours a year and create about 150 jobs during the two-year construction period.

Plans for Abergelli Power Station were approved by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Abergelli Power Limited consulted on proposals for the power station in 2014 but the project was put on hold in 2015 due to market uncertainty.

The plans were then revised under the new ownership of Drax.