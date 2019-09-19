Image copyright Church in Wales Image caption Cherry Vann will be confirmed as Bishop of Monmouth in a special ceremony

The former Archdeacon of Rochdale Cherry Vann has been confirmed as the new Bishop of Monmouth.

The 60-year-old, a piano and violin graduate at the Royal College of Music, replaces the Right Reverend Richard Pain who retired earlier this year.

Bishop Pain, who served the Diocese of Monmouth for 34 years, left due to ill health months after speculation about a clash with members of his team.

Bishop Elect Vann had been Archdeacon of Rochdale for 11 years.

Ms Vann said the challenges facing churches in south-east Wales were the same as those in the north-west of England.

"The towns around Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale and Ashton are significantly challenged, both economically and in terms of church life," she said.

"It struck me when I read the diocesan profile how similar Monmouth Diocese is to Manchester, on a smaller scale, but the challenges are the same, the demographics are the same and it's really good to be here to lead the people of Newport in the next challenges that lie ahead."

Bishop Pain served the Diocese of Monmouth for 34 years, the last six as bishop

The Archbishop of Wales John Davies said: "I am looking forward enormously to working Cherry. She has a huge amount that she will be able to contribute to the life, not only to the Diocese of Monmouth, but also to the Church in Wales."

Ms Vann will be the Bishop Elect until the appointment is formally confirmed by the Archbishop at a Sacred Synod service.

She will be then be consecrated as bishop at Brecon Cathedral - the seat of the current Archbishop - and enthroned as the 11th Bishop of Monmouth at Newport Cathedral.