Image copyright Martin Cavaney/Athena Pictures Image caption Dyfed-Powys Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch are investigating

Firefighters have been praised for their "professionalism" following the death of a colleague.

Josh Gardener, 35, died when two boats collided during a fire service training exercise in the Cleddau Estuary, Pembrokeshire, on Tuesday morning.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Davies, from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said it was an "incredibly difficult time".

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash.

Father-of-two Mr Gardener joined the service in September 2018 and was later posted to Milford Haven Fire Station.

'Humbling unity'

Mr Davies said the "sympathy and thoughts" of colleagues were with Mr Gardener's family.

Messages of condolence had been "received with heartfelt thanks", he added.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest thanks to all colleagues within Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service for the professionalism shown under extremely difficult circumstances," he said.

"The unity I have seen from across the service has been humbling and greatly appreciated by the crews at Milford Haven Fire Station."

A fundraising page set up in aid of Mr Gardener's family said being a firefighter was "a job he always wanted to do".

The Fire Brigades Union said it would be investigating the death to ensure "lessons are learnt".

"No worker should ever die whilst fulfilling their role," it added.