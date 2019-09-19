A&E units in Wales see busiest ever August
The number of patients using emergency departments in Wales in August was the highest on record for the month.
A total of 92,850 people were seen in A&E units, and this followed their busiest ever month in July, Welsh Government statistics show.
A total of 77.2% of patients were seen in A&E within the four-hour target time in August, slightly worse than July.
Wrexham Maelor Hospital again saw the worst performance in Wales, with only 51.7% of patients seen within target.
It has been the worst performing A&E, the target is for 95% to be seen.
A&E attendances in August
Numbers attending Welsh emergency units
Glan Clwyd Hospital saw a deterioration for the first time since April, with 58.7% of patients seen within four hours.
The summer months traditionally bring more patients through the doors of A&E units, but the latest figures for hospitals in Wales are higher than those of 2017, which was the previous busiest August.
The figures also show:
- A total of 4,847 patients spent more than 12 hours in A&E waiting to be treated, transferred or discharged - this is slightly down on July.
- On the new single cancer pathway measure, 75.1% of patients suspected of having cancer started treatment within the 62-day target, compared to 74.4% in June.
- The average number of daily calls to the ambulance service fell. Responses to life-critical "red calls" within eight minutes met the target, but was below 70% for the second consecutive month.
- The numbers of patients waiting to start hospital treatment, which stands at 461,877, is the highest on record, with just over 87% waiting less than six months. The target is 95%.