Image copyright Sven Image caption Protestors are lying on the road outside the refinery

Climate change protestors have blocked three entrances to one of the biggest oil refineries in Europe.

Extinction Rebellion have set up a blockade outside the Valero site in Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, early on Thursday.

One of the protestors, Sven, said they would stay "as long as it takes".

He added: "We are doing this out of frustration at the complete inaction of government to do anything to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels."

"We're taking a stand. We've raised our concerns, written letters to the government, campaigned on the streets.

"The government have declared a climate emergency, but there has not been any meaningful changes, it's all hot air.

"It's fallen down to us normal people to take a stand."