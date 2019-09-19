Extinction Rebellion blocks road to Pembroke Dock Valero
Climate change protestors have blocked three entrances to one of the biggest oil refineries in Europe.
Extinction Rebellion have set up a blockade outside the Valero site in Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, early on Thursday.
One of the protestors, Sven, said they would stay "as long as it takes".
He added: "We are doing this out of frustration at the complete inaction of government to do anything to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels."
"We're taking a stand. We've raised our concerns, written letters to the government, campaigned on the streets.
"The government have declared a climate emergency, but there has not been any meaningful changes, it's all hot air.
"It's fallen down to us normal people to take a stand."