Police are appealing for witnesses after a 72-year-old man died following a car crash almost two months ago.

The crash between a Ford Fiesta and Citroen C3 happened just after 13:00 BST on 27 July on the A525 in Horseman's Green, Wrexham.

Both drivers were taken to hospital at the time of the crash and the driver of the Ford Fiesta died in hospital on Monday.

North Wales Police said its thoughts "remain with his family and friends".

The force said it wanted to speak to "anybody who was travelling in or around the area at the time and who has dashcam footage".

"We are aware that there may be witnesses who saw what happened or stopped at the scene who may not have, as yet, contacted us," a spokesperson said.

"Due to it now being a fatal collision investigation we would urge those people to please come forward."