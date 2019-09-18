Image caption Annette Hewins, pictured in the 1990s, served 18 months of a 13-year prison sentence before she was released

Not enough medical observations were recorded on a woman who later died on a mental health ward, an inquest has heard.

Annette Hewins, 51, died in February 2017, less than 24 hours after being detained at Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

Doctors had requested observations be carried out every four hours but only one set was done during a 13-hour period, the court was told.

Ms Hewins was wrongly convicted of starting a fatal fire in 1995.

She was jailed in 1997 for the deaths of 21-year-old Diane Jones and her two daughters - Shauna, two, and Sarah-Jane, 13 months - in Merthyr Tydfil. Her conviction was quashed two years later.

Nurse Daryl Cook told the inquest at Pontypridd Coroner's Court she was writing up notes when concerns were raised by another member of staff about Ms Hewins on 8 February 2017.

"She was in bed facing the window, I touched her, I said 'call the crash team' and I started CPR," she said. Ms Hewins was later pronounced dead.

'Unacceptable'

The written notes were a combination of information Ms Cook had personally witnessed about Ms Hewins and what she had been told by other nursing staff, she said.

But the inquest heard they did not show observations being carried out as frequently as requested by doctors on her admission to the ward.

Christian Howells, representing the Hewins family, said: "In a 13-hour period between 03:30 and 16:45 when she was found dead, only one set of observations were done on her at 12:45 in the afternoon."

When asked if that was "acceptable", Ms Cook replied: "No."

The inquest previously heard Ms Hewins started taking drugs whilst in prison and her mental health deteriorated following the wrongful conviction.

She served 18 months of a 13-year prison sentence before she was released.

The inquest continues.