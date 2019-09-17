Image copyright Martin Cavaney/Athena Pictures Image caption Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch are investigating the fatal crash

A man has been killed during a fire rescue training exercise in a marina.

The 32-year-old died when two boats collided in Neyland Marina, Pembrokeshire, at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said his family were in the process of being informed and were being supported by officers.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has been informed and said it would work with the police to establish the cause of the accident.

A Coastguard spokesman said it was asked to assist "following a report that two fire rescue vessels had collided while on exercise near Neyland in the Milford Haven area".