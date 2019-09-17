Image copyright Tracy Powell Image caption The sudden withdrawal of permission to use the land sparked a local outcry in August

A university has been accused of hypocrisy for celebrating the launch of a new £4m sports facility while fencing off part of a field four miles away.

Wrexham's Glyndwr University and the FAW will officially open the new National Football Development Centre at Colliers Park in Gresford on Sunday.

But residents of Rhosnesni are angry the university is fencing off a field in their village to restrict access.

The university said it had to protect its land from vandalism.

College bosses have been at loggerheads with campaigners since Wrexham council rejected the university's bid for permission to build 74 houses on the field in Rhosnesni in July.

People accused the university of spite when it put up notices in August banning public access and locking the main gate.

Image copyright Danielle Sinclair Image caption Contractors have been seen erecting fences around part of the field this week

Residents now say part of the field has been fenced off this week.

Mike Davies, a Wrexham councillor representing Rhosnesni, said he welcomed the new state-of-the-art football facility in Gresford, but criticised the university for restricting access to his local field.

"We want to maintain this important green space for everyone to use, especially for young people," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A Glyndwr University spokesperson said: "Since we have withdrawn permission for public access to our land at Dean Road, our property has been subject to vandalism.

"Where previously we have covered the costs of maintenance and security at this site, we are no longer in a position to justify the cost of this.

"Therefore, we need to secure the land by other means and the installation of a fence has commenced."

The spokesperson said the university was continuing to work with Borras Park Albion FC to retain a football pitch at the site.

Mr Davies also claimed it was insensitive to open the new facility on the same day as commemorations for the 266 men who died in the Gresford colliery disaster of 1934.

However, the university said the FAW intended the opening event to be a further tribute following the memorial service.