Image copyright Google Image caption The 19th Century hall has fallen into disrepair since 2001

Plans to restore a former market hall left derelict for nearly 20 years have been welcomed.

The Grade II-listed building in Llandeilo would be turned into a cafe, and a home for small firms and events.

Llandeilo is one of ten market towns that Carmarthenshire County Council wants to revamp under a new rural affairs strategy.

Local county councillor Edward Thomas praised the plan to restore an "iconic" building.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the 19th Century hall was once a provisions market with a slaughterhouse at the back.

It was later used by a welding and fabrication firm, and then hosted a pottery festival.

But the building has fallen into disrepair since 2001.

Louise Nugent, who works at a neighbouring laundry, said refurbishment would "definitely be good for the town".

She called for the plans to include an attraction for young people such as a small-scale bowling alley.

Lowri Rees, who owns a hairdressing salon, added: "It's a shame to leave any building go to waste.

"My only concern is parking. At the moment parking is absolutely terrible here."

Carmarthenshire County Council, which owns the hall, has now submitted an application to itself as the planning authority after announcing proposals to restore the hall last November.

Council bosses have set aside £562,000 towards the project, and said officers would work closely with various funding bodies to secure extra cash.