Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ford opened in Bridgend in 1980 but is due to close the plant in 2020

Ineos Automotive has chosen the Ford Bridgend site for the production of its new 4x4 vehicle, according to mounting speculation.

Ford will close its plant in 2020 with the loss of 1,700 jobs, but it is understood 500 new jobs could be created through Ineos.

The firm has been looking at the site and an unknown location in Portugal.

Ineos plans to build a vehicle inspired by the Land Rover Defender, which went out of production in 2016.

However the company will face stiff competition from Jaguar Land Rover which plans its own replacement for the Defender.

The Welsh and UK governments have been in talks with Ineos to encourage the company to start production in Bridgend.

It is understood the Welsh Government has committed millions of pounds to attract Ineos, while the UK government is believed to have also given assurances to the company as part of its industrial strategy.

The closure of Ford Bridgend is one of a series of concerns about the automotive industry in Wales with the closure of Schaeffler in Llanelli and job losses at Calsonic Kansei in the town.

Image copyright Ineos Automotive Image caption Sir Jim Ratcliffe said the car aims to be the "spiritual successor" to the Land Rover Defender (pictured)

What is Ineos?