Ineos set to choose Bridgend Ford site to build new 4x4
Ineos Automotive has chosen the Ford Bridgend site for the production of its new 4x4 vehicle, according to mounting speculation.
Ford will close its plant in 2020 with the loss of 1,700 jobs, but it is understood 500 new jobs could be created through Ineos.
The firm has been looking at the site and an unknown location in Portugal.
Ineos plans to build a vehicle inspired by the Land Rover Defender, which went out of production in 2016.
- Welsh firms interested in Ford site
- Electric cars could drive green future
- How the M4 has helped Bridgend to grow
However the company will face stiff competition from Jaguar Land Rover which plans its own replacement for the Defender.
The Welsh and UK governments have been in talks with Ineos to encourage the company to start production in Bridgend.
It is understood the Welsh Government has committed millions of pounds to attract Ineos, while the UK government is believed to have also given assurances to the company as part of its industrial strategy.
The closure of Ford Bridgend is one of a series of concerns about the automotive industry in Wales with the closure of Schaeffler in Llanelli and job losses at Calsonic Kansei in the town.
What is Ineos?
- Ineos has 171 manufacturing facilities in 24 countries
- It began in 1998 and has acquired businesses from companies including BP, ICI, Dow and BASF
- It has 19,000 workers, sells 60m tonnes of petrochemicals a year and has a turnover of $60bn (£48bn)
- The major shareholder is chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, ranked third in the Sunday Times rich list with a personal fortune estimated at more than £18bn
- It now sponsors the former Team Sky cycling team, which includes 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas