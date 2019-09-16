'Sadistic' father jailed for child cruelty

Image copyright PA Image caption The alarm was raised when the children's mother confided in a member of staff at their school

A father who inflicted years of cruelty on his four eldest children has been jailed for more than six years.

Swansea Crown Court heard the defendant would beat them with a horsewhip and force them to fight each other.

He also made them stand with their hands on their heads and berate them until they wet themselves.

He faced 35 charges in total, pleading guilty to 13 counts of cruelty to a child under the age of 16 and seven counts of actual bodily harm.

The man, who is not being named to protect the identity of his children, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2015 for a series of assaults against the mother of his children.

The alarm was raised when the children's mother confided in a member of staff at their school.

At this point the children were interviewed about the abuse but did not say what was happening and were later "rewarded" with treats by the father for keeping quiet, their mother said in a statement read to the court.

James David for the prosecution said on one occasion "one little girl was hit around ten times all over her body with the horsewhip".

Another time, the children were made to line up in the living room and were whipped across their hands.

He said a son was subjected to the worst cruelty and on one occasion was kicked in the genitals by the defendant in a bid to "show how tough he was".

In her statement, the children's mother said her son would be "frequently hit in the face" and often had a split lip and bloody nose.

She said the children had not done anything wrong but her husband would say it was a "pre-warning" to "stop them telling lies".

'Robbed of a childhood'

The mother recalled one time when her son was six years old he was dragged across the floor by his ear and punched in the face after being accused of waking her husband.

She said her husband would threaten the children not to say what was going on at home, saying it would split the family up or result in them getting worse punishments.

Despite previously denying the charges brought against him, in a recorded phone call to his mother in 2017, the defendant admitted punching and slapping his son.

The defendant was sentenced to ten years in total and will serve six years and nine months in custody.

He will then serve an extended licence period of three years and nine months.

A restraining order prohibiting communication with his children or his ex-wife for the next 15 years has also been put in place.

'Tormentor'

Concluding sentencing, Judge Keith Thomas said: "For these children you should have been a role model and protector - instead you were their tormentor.

"The level of violence makes it inconceivable that this was a form of discipline.

"These were multiple instances of cruelty and sadistic behaviour including the use of weapons causing physical and emotional harm.

"I conclude you do pose a significant risk to the public."