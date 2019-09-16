Image caption Lisa Tregale currently works on the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Participate department

The BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales is to have its first female director, BBC Wales has announced.

Lisa Tregale, who currently works on the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Participate department, will take up the position in the new year.

Tregale, a saxophonist and vocalist, previously worked in music education and for the Arts Council of England.

She will replace Michael Garvey who held the role for six years and stood down in July.

"I am delighted to be taking up this exciting role at the heart of Wales' cultural life," she said.

"With its distinctive role as both a broadcast and national symphony orchestra, I very much look forward to championing the orchestra and chorus within Wales, the UK and beyond."

BBC Wales director Rhodri Talfan Davies said: "Lisa brings with her a wealth of experience - and a deep passion for music and its power to inspire and touch the lives of people from all backgrounds.

"I know her deep understanding of orchestral leadership and her instinctive ability to bring people together will equip her brilliantly for the challenge of leading such a successful and vibrant organisation."

Last week, the orchestra announced Ryan Bancroft as its new principal conductor.