Police were called to Market Street in Llanelli at about 02:00 on Sunday

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a 22-year-old man was seriously injured outside a Carmarthenshire nightclub.

The victim was attacked near The Shaker in Market Street, Llanelli, at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.

Declan Pugh, 20, from Llanelli, will appear before Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

He is also facing two counts of common assault over other incidents on Sunday and 8 September.

The injured man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.