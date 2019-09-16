Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption People faced "long delays" last year as the westbound stretch was repaired

Roadworks along one of Wales' main routes are damaging tourism and the economy, critics have said.

Motorists are facing major delays along the A55 eastbound carriageway at Llanddulas in Conwy for five weeks.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said closing the carriageway was "absolutely necessary" to repair the Kneeshaw Lupton bridge.

However Clwyd West Conservative AM Darren Millar called the disruption and knock-on queues "appalling".

Image caption Shop owner Azeem Shamsi has called for traffic lights to manage the flow of traffic

Mr Millar said: "The poor management of roadworks on the A55 is causing serious damage to the reputation of North Wales as a tourism destination and will undermine our economy.

"The Welsh Government must get a grip."

Conwy council leader Sam Rowlands called the delays "unacceptable" and accused the Welsh Government of "absolute disregard" for residents and businesses.

The work has also caused delays along other routes as motorists look to avoid the area, including the village of Betws yn Rhos.

Shop owner Azeem Shamsi has called for traffic lights to manage the flow of traffic.

He said: "When people are trying to avoid the roadworks, obviously the road does get a hammering. A few times, it was gridlock."

The westbound carriageway was repaired last year over a similar timescale, causing extensive congestion.

The Welsh Government said this was the final stage of the repair work but public safety was "paramount".

It added: "The Kneeshaw Lupton underbridge has been showing signs of distress which is why work must take place now.

"We would like to thank the travelling public for their patience and understanding."