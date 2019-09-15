Man, 22, critically injured outside Llanelli nightclub
A 22-year-old man has been seriously injured outside a Carmarthenshire nightclub.
Dyfed-Powys Police was called to The Shaker venue in Market Street, Llanelli, at about 02:00 BST.
Police said the injured man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition,
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and investigating officers have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.