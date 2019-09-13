Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Paul Wilson was de-arrested at St Asaph station when his health deteriorated

A coroner has praised two police officers who tried to save the life of a man they had just arrested.

Paul Wilson, 55, from Flint, Flintshire, was being taken into custody in St Asaph, Denbighshire, when he became unwell on 12 February.

Det Con James Burbridge and Det Con Gemma Smith de-arrested him to take him to hospital, an inquest heard.

David Pojur, assistant coroner for North Wales, concluded Mr Wilson died of natural causes.

He collapsed on the journey and officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and confirmed his death.

'Morbidly obese'

Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers told the inquest, in Ruthin, Mr Wilson suffered a massive pulmonary embolism, or clot, due to a femoral thrombosis.

He said morbid obesity had been a contributory factor, adding: "It was not related to any stressful situation such as his arrest."

Mr Wilson weighed more than 21 stone (133kg), had gout and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), for which he used an inhaler.

Recalling giving CPR at a service station in Ewloe, Flintshire, Det Con Burbridge told the inquest: "My focus was on getting him the care he needed as quickly as possible and I am only sorry that my lifesaving actions were not enough."

No members of Mr Wilson's family were present at the hearing but a statement from his wife, Linda, said the officers had acted "very professionally".

Mr Pojur added: "The police are to be commended for their efforts and determination in giving this man all the assistance they could.

"I am satisfied that the intervention of the police was not a contributory factor to his demise."

The reason for Mr Wilson's arrest was not given.