Details of how all railway stations in Wales will benefit from a £194m investment pot have been unveiled.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said it included a facelift for Swansea and 1,500 car parking spaces Wales-wide.

Wales' 247 stations will see wi-fi brought in, better security, buildings and shelters and improved passenger information over the next 15 years.

Chief executive James Price said it was "vastly more than was ever spent on stations in Wales before".

He added: "Really importantly, there will be a much higher level of security and station safety for the passenger.

"The redevelopment of Swansea station has already begun, with improved ticket facilities and space for business and community groups.

"It will be a much, much better customer experience as a whole."

The £194m for stations was pledged when the new 15-year Wales and Borders franchise began last October.

New operators KeolisAmey are also promising to spend £800m on new trains and to increase capacity by two thirds.

TfW is overseeing the rail contract and aims to drive forward a vision for better public transport.