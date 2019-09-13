M4 blocked at Bridgend by overturned portable toilet
- 13 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An overturned portable toilet has blocked the M4 motorway.
The car that was towing it also toppled on to its side while driving on the eastbound carriageway near Bridgend.
All three lanes heading east are now blocked at the scene between junction 37 Pyle and junction 36 Sarn.
Vehicles are using the hard shoulder to pass while traffic cameras show some damage to the central reservation.