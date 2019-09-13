Image caption The accident has caused delays on the M4 motorway

An overturned portable toilet has blocked the M4 motorway.

The car that was towing it also toppled on to its side while driving on the eastbound carriageway near Bridgend.

All three lanes heading east are now blocked at the scene between junction 37 Pyle and junction 36 Sarn.

Vehicles are using the hard shoulder to pass while traffic cameras show some damage to the central reservation.