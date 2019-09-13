Cwmbran death: Son in court charged with dad's murder
- 13 September 2019
A 55-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering his father whose body was found in a house.
Stephen Gallagher is charged with murdering 76-year-old Thomas Gallagher, who was found dead at a property in Cwmbran, Torfaen, on Tuesday morning.
Mr Gallagher, of Kidwelly Road, Llanyrafon, did not make a plea and was remanded in custody after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.
He will next appear in court on 8 November.
A preliminary trial date of 3 February 2020 was set.