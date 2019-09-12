Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harry Baker's body was found at Barry docks in the early hours of 28 August

A teenager arrested over the death of a 17-year-old boy whose body was found at docks has been released on bail.

The body of Harry Baker, from Cardiff, was found at Barry Intermodal Terminal on Wimborne Road, at 05:50 BST on 28 August.

South Wales Police said a 17-year-old arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released while inquiries continue.

Eight people have already been charged with murder.

Lewis Evans, 61, Leon Clifford, 22, Peter McCarthy, 36, Ryan Palmer, 33, Raymond Thompson, 47, all of Barry, Nathan Delafonteine, 32, of no fixed address, and Leon Symons, 21, and a 16-year-old boy, both from Cardiff, have been remanded in custody to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 22 November.