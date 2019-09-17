Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Federation of Small Businesses wants a £100m Welsh Government-funded local transport pot

Smaller roads and broadband should be prioritised over big infrastructure projects such as the M4 relief road, a leading business group has said.

One member of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said their local transport network was "atrocious".

The business body said any money replacing EU funding should be earmarked for regional projects.

The Welsh Government said it had set up the National Infrastructure Commission to advise on these issues.

In a report seen by BBC Wales, FSB members blamed poor infrastructure for increased costs and reduced profits.

They said the condition of Welsh roads needed to be "seriously addressed", with one saying they were regularly late for meetings because of congestion.

The FSB also wants the Welsh Government to give at least £100m to councils through a local transport fund.

The National Infrastructure Commission should aim to get Wales ahead of the rest of the UK in rolling out technology such as faster broadband and 5G, the report added.

Image caption Paul Steddy said carers working for his disability consultancy were often delayed by traffic around south Wales

FSB Wales surveyed 348 businesses and found 298 ranked investment in road infrastructure as quite important or very important.

Policies seen as most important after road infrastructure were "better traffic management to reduce congestion" (251) and "improved rural transport" (226).

Accidents and general traffic congestion can mean the 50 domiciliary care workers who work across south Wales for Bridgend-based Steddy Associates are delayed reaching the vulnerable people, director Paul Steddy said.

He added: "A delay to the carer getting to a call makes it difficult for the carer and for the client... they may be waiting for food or to get out of bed.

"It's uncomfortable for a client, and there are knock on effects for others. It affects the business because people stuck in traffic aren't doing the job they're supposed to be doing."

The FSB report also said responsibility for roads should be given to Transport for Wales, given the overlap between road and public transport, and the Welsh Government should reduce public transport costs where possible.

A Welsh Government spokesman said it would consider the report and respond "in due course".

"[We] have an ambitious plan to invest in public infrastructure across Wales, which includes such strategic transport projects as the South Wales Metro, the development of a North East Wales Metro and a new £5bn rail franchise," he added.