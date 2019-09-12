Image copyright Google Image caption Council officers say they are finding it difficult to find tenants for flats on the estate

A block of flats on an estate with a reputation for anti-social behaviour is set to be demolished in a bid to entice more people to live in the area.

Social landlord Cartrefi Conwy says its 30-flat complex at Glanrafon in Llanrwst is in a poor state of repair.

It would replace it with 14 affordable semi-detached and terraced homes.

A report to Conwy council planners said the new houses would "remove the stigma" of an estate no-one on the housing waiting list wanted to move to.

"As a result of the poor reputation local people have been moving out of the area seeking accommodation elsewhere," the report added.

Officers said the development would provide "new, attractive and safe accommodation, enhancing the affordable housing provision within the area".

Councillors are expected to consider the proposal in the near future, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.